India Sets Sights on Hosting 2036 Olympics Amid Sports Development Drive

India's ambitions to host the 2036 Olympic Games were highlighted as Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke at the opening ceremony of the fifth Khelo India University Games. Mandaviya emphasized the nation's progress and the creation of a robust sports development ecosystem under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Initiatives such as the Khelo India School, Youth, and University Games are designed to discover and nurture grassroots sports talent. These efforts aim to harness young athletes and train them at specialized sports schools and Centres of Excellence.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma participated in the event, underscoring the importance of sports in fostering discipline and resilience. The University Games, spanning seven divisions in Rajasthan, mark the start of many young athletes' journeys toward achieving larger dreams, including aspiring for the Olympics.

