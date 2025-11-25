Left Menu

Ashley Westwood Steps Down as Hong Kong Coach Following Asian Cup Qualifier Setback

Ashley Westwood, coach of Hong Kong's football team, resigns after failing to qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup. Despite positive progress such as improved rankings and a trophy win, the team fell short in the qualifiers. Westwood reflects on memorable achievements during his 15-month tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 00:11 IST
Ashley Westwood has resigned as coach of Hong Kong's football team after the squad failed to qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup, the former Manchester United trainee announced on Monday. Westwood took over in August 2024, replacing Norwegian coach Jorn Andersen.

The team struggled in Group C of the Asian Cup qualifiers, and a 2-1 home defeat by Singapore last week sealed their fate. "The time has come to step aside," Westwood stated, highlighting the team's progress in rankings, playing style, and a trophy win during the EAFF qualifiers as significant milestones of his tenure.

"The disappointment is hard to bear," said Westwood, adding that the support from fans, seven straight victories, and record attendances are cherished memories. Prior to his Hong Kong stint, Westwood managed Indian clubs Bengaluru FC, Punjab FC, and Malaysia's Penang FA.

