Midfield Mayhem: Idrissa Gueye's Red Card Drama

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was issued a red card for slapping teammate Michael Keane during a match against Manchester United. The confrontation arose from a miscommunication on the field. Despite being reduced to ten men, Everton secured a 1-0 victory. Gueye later apologized for his conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 25-11-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 09:10 IST
In an unexpected twist during a high-stakes Premier League clash, Everton's Idrissa Gueye found himself dismissed after a heated exchange with teammate Michael Keane. The incident occurred after Gueye's turnover led to a shot by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, sparking the confrontation.

As tensions flared, Keane shoved Gueye, prompting the midfielder to retaliate with a left-handed slap. Referee Tony Harrington promptly issued a red card, a decision confirmed by VAR.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Everton secured a 1-0 win. Gueye later expressed regret on social media, apologizing to Keane, his teammates, and fans, vowing to learn from the experience.

