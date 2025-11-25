Midfield Mayhem: Idrissa Gueye's Red Card Drama

In an unexpected twist during a high-stakes Premier League clash, Everton's Idrissa Gueye found himself dismissed after a heated exchange with teammate Michael Keane. The incident occurred after Gueye's turnover led to a shot by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, sparking the confrontation.

As tensions flared, Keane shoved Gueye, prompting the midfielder to retaliate with a left-handed slap. Referee Tony Harrington promptly issued a red card, a decision confirmed by VAR.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Everton secured a 1-0 win. Gueye later expressed regret on social media, apologizing to Keane, his teammates, and fans, vowing to learn from the experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)