BJP Demands Apology: Chavan's 'Anti-National' Comments Stir Controversy

The BJP has criticized former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan for his remarks on Operation Sindoor, deeming them anti-national and insulting to the Indian Army. They demand an apology from Congress and Chavan's expulsion from the party. The controversy highlights ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:22 IST
In a heated exchange, the BJP on Thursday demanded an apology from Congress after former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan made controversial remarks about Operation Sindoor, calling them anti-national. The BJP labeled his comments as an insult to the Indian Army and demanded his expulsion from the Congress party.

Chavan's assertion of a 'total defeat' in the initial aerial conflict with Pakistan has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam. He accused Chavan of misleading the public and lambasted the Congress for its silence, implying it reflects poorly on their national loyalty.

The BJP also countered claims by Rahul Gandhi regarding India's manufacturing sector, stating that the country's economy is robust and growing at over 7.1% GDP growth. The ongoing political discourse underscores the tension between the two major parties over national security and economic progress.

