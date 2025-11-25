Left Menu

Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Clinches Consecutive World Cup Titles

The Indian women's kabaddi team won their second consecutive World Cup title with a 35–28 victory over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy praised the team's determination, noting the achievement highlights the growing prominence of women in Indian sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:53 IST
The Indian women's kabaddi team celebrated a momentous victory on Monday, securing their second consecutive World Cup title with a 35–28 win against Chinese Taipei in Dhaka. The triumph was not only a testament to their skill but also a source of national pride.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were among the first to congratulate the team. Naidu highlighted the team's determination and strength, commending their outstanding performance in Dhaka as a significant achievement that inspires future generations.

Meanwhile, Reddy emphasized the importance of discipline, teamwork, and perseverance in achieving such heights in sports. The tournament saw India in top form, having bested prominent teams like Iran and Chinese Taipei, showcasing the dedication and talent of Indian athletes on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

