Historic Triumph: India's Blind Women's Cricket Team Lifts Inaugural T20 World Cup

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, commended the Indian blind women's cricket team for their exceptional achievement in winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup. The team scripted history by defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final held in Colombo.

Ambani praised the team's courage, resilience, and indomitable spirit, stating that they have made the nation proud and illuminated a path of hope for millions. She emphasized that true vision is a matter of the heart and congratulated the team and their families on this historic victory.

Nita Ambani expressed optimism about the future of Indian sports, envisioning a golden era with the collaboration of the government, corporates, and sports bodies. The Indian team restricted Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs and effortlessly chased the 115-run target, with standout performances from Phula Saren and Karuna K, leading to an unbeaten tournament run. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)