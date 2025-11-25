Left Menu

Moody Advocates for Strategic Overhaul in Pink-Ball Tests

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody suggests omitting spinner Nathan Lyon from the second Ashes Test, emphasizing a stronger batting line-up with Beau Webster. Given the pacer-friendly conditions of day-night games, Moody stresses the need for tough decisions and strategic adjustments in the squad.

Nathan Lyon. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has ignited debate by recommending the exclusion of veteran spinner Nathan Lyon from the second Ashes Test squad. With the match set to be a day-night fixture in Brisbane starting November 29, Moody stresses that the conditions favor pace bowlers, making it tough for spinners to make an impact.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Moody referenced Lyon's recent performance, where he went wicketless on a fast Perth pitch. Touting all-rounder Beau Webster as a more strategic choice, Moody emphasized the need to fortify Australia's batting line-up in the face of typically brief English innings.

The decision comes as Lyon is poised to surpass Glenn McGrath's 563-wicket tally. While Lyon's pink-ball record includes 43 wickets in 13 matches, Moody urges selectors to focus on tactics over tradition, potentially redefining test strategies under pink-ball conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

