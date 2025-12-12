Trump says Thai and Cambodian leaders have agreed to renew a ceasefire after days of deadly clashes, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:19 IST
