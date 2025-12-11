Tensions Flare Along Thailand-Cambodia Border Amid Renewed Clashes

Tensions escalated between Thailand and Cambodia as both nations accused each other of launching artillery attacks targeting civilians. The ongoing conflict has seen clashes at over a dozen locations along their shared border, marking some of the most intense fighting since July.

In a bid to mediate the situation, President Donald Trump expressed his intention to intervene and halt the renewed hostilities, citing previous success in brokering a ceasefire. Trump's planned discussions with leaders from both countries are awaited amid continued military operations.

The fallout from the conflict has been severe, with numerous casualties reported on both sides and massive civilian evacuations. Cambodian officials emphasize self-defense, while Thailand aims to weaken Cambodia's military. The strife has led to widespread instability and significant humanitarian concerns.