Vedant Trivedi Leads India B to Thrilling Victory Over Afghanistan in U-19 Tri-Series

Vedant Trivedi's commanding innings of 83 runs off 102 balls was pivotal in guiding India B to a narrow two-wicket triumph over Afghanistan in the U-19 Tri-Series clash on Tuesday.

This victory marked India B's maiden win in the tournament, following three consecutive defeats against Afghanistan and India A. Contributions from skipper Aaron George and BK Kishore were critical as India B wrapped up the chase with 11 deliveries remaining.

Choosing to field first, India B buckled down Afghanistan to 202/9, thanks largely to left-arm spinner BK Kishore, who claimed 3/19. Afghanistan's Uzairullah Niazai was a lone warrior, top-scoring with 96 runs, yet their early batting collapse was capitalized upon by India B's incisive bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)