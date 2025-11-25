Left Menu

Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

Yashasvi Jaiswal's recurring dismissal while playing his preferred cut shot is drawing comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar's strategic shot selection adjustments. Experts, including Dale Steyn and Anil Kumble, suggest Jaiswal may need to reevaluate this instinctive play against certain deliveries to avoid frequent dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:48 IST
Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket experts are recommending Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reconsider his penchant for the cut shot following yet another dismissal during the second Test against South Africa. Legendary bowlers like Dale Steyn and Anil Kumble are weighing in, drawing parallels to Sachin Tendulkar's famous shot selection tweaks.

On day four of India's second innings, Jaiswal's attempt to execute his go-to cut shot led to his early dismissal, edging a short-of-length delivery from Marco Jansen. Steyn compares this situation to Tendulkar's strategic omissions, suggesting Jaiswal might also need to limit this shot unless it's comfortably within his range.

Anil Kumble highlighted Jaiswal's tendency to rely on the cut shot, often misjudging the ball's angle due to his habitual fallback, which has resulted in unnecessary wickets. The young cricketer is advised to refine his approach to drive scores without compromising his wicket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025