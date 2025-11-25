Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

Cricket experts are recommending Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reconsider his penchant for the cut shot following yet another dismissal during the second Test against South Africa. Legendary bowlers like Dale Steyn and Anil Kumble are weighing in, drawing parallels to Sachin Tendulkar's famous shot selection tweaks.

On day four of India's second innings, Jaiswal's attempt to execute his go-to cut shot led to his early dismissal, edging a short-of-length delivery from Marco Jansen. Steyn compares this situation to Tendulkar's strategic omissions, suggesting Jaiswal might also need to limit this shot unless it's comfortably within his range.

Anil Kumble highlighted Jaiswal's tendency to rely on the cut shot, often misjudging the ball's angle due to his habitual fallback, which has resulted in unnecessary wickets. The young cricketer is advised to refine his approach to drive scores without compromising his wicket.

(With inputs from agencies.)