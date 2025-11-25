Youth Urged to Stand Against Radicalization Amid National School Games

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha called upon the youth to actively oppose organizations and individuals fueling radicalization in the Kashmir valley.

His comments followed the recent unveiling of a fledgling terror module, involving several young doctors, by security agencies. Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 69th National School Games, Sinha urged youths to foster a spirit of unity to create a world devoid of discrimination. 'Young athletes are the architects of the nation's destiny and must promote national unity for a prosperous future,' he stated.

He extended congratulations to both participants and winners, applauding the event's coordination by the Department of Youth Services and Sports and the School Games Federation of India. Sinha urged the youth to pursue ambitions and inspire future generations, championing progressive policies and societal growth via sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)