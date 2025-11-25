Left Menu

Youth Urged to Stand Against Radicalization Amid National School Games

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha encouraged youths to oppose radicalization efforts in Kashmir at the closing of the 69th National School Games. He emphasized the importance of unity and social transformation through sports, highlighting the youth's role as future architects and role models in promoting national goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:57 IST
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha called upon the youth to actively oppose organizations and individuals fueling radicalization in the Kashmir valley.

His comments followed the recent unveiling of a fledgling terror module, involving several young doctors, by security agencies. Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 69th National School Games, Sinha urged youths to foster a spirit of unity to create a world devoid of discrimination. 'Young athletes are the architects of the nation's destiny and must promote national unity for a prosperous future,' he stated.

He extended congratulations to both participants and winners, applauding the event's coordination by the Department of Youth Services and Sports and the School Games Federation of India. Sinha urged the youth to pursue ambitions and inspire future generations, championing progressive policies and societal growth via sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

