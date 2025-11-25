Rohit Sharma: From Cricket Icon to 2026 T20 World Cup Ambassador

In a significant announcement, cricket legend Rohit Sharma has been named the brand ambassador for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. The celebrated cricketer, known for his remarkable patience and skill on the field, expressed his honor at being chosen while still actively playing the ODI format.

Sharma, 38, recently retired from T20I and Test formats yet remains deeply involved in cricket. Speaking at the event, he highlighted the privilege of being an ambassador while still an active player and shared his hopes for India to once again capture the world title.

The cricket icon also commended the Indian women's team on their recent World Cup victory, sharing his pride in their success. As he transitions into this new role, Sharma continues to emphasize the importance of dedication and preparation in international tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)