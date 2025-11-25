Left Menu

Rohit Sharma: From Cricket Icon to 2026 T20 World Cup Ambassador

Rohit Sharma, a cricket legend and captain, becomes the brand ambassador for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. Despite retiring from T20I and Test formats, he continues to actively play ODI cricket and expresses honor and excitement at his ambassadorial role while supporting both men's and women's Indian cricket teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:30 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • India

In a significant announcement, cricket legend Rohit Sharma has been named the brand ambassador for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. The celebrated cricketer, known for his remarkable patience and skill on the field, expressed his honor at being chosen while still actively playing the ODI format.

Sharma, 38, recently retired from T20I and Test formats yet remains deeply involved in cricket. Speaking at the event, he highlighted the privilege of being an ambassador while still an active player and shared his hopes for India to once again capture the world title.

The cricket icon also commended the Indian women's team on their recent World Cup victory, sharing his pride in their success. As he transitions into this new role, Sharma continues to emphasize the importance of dedication and preparation in international tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

