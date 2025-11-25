Action-Packed Sports Updates: From NFL Comebacks to NBA Scandals

The world of sports is buzzing with anticipation as Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco sets his sights on returning for Thursday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Pacheco's return follows a three-game absence due to a sprained MCL injury.

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying a stellar season, in part thanks to wide receiver George Pickens. His impressive performance is fueling expectations for owner Jerry Jones, as Pickens leads the team with 67 receptions.

In a shift to international sports, two-time World Series champion Shohei Ohtani has announced his participation in next year's World Baseball Classic, adding another layer of excitement to the global sports calendar.

