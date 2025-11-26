Left Menu

South Africa Stuns India with Impressive Series Sweep

South Africa defeated India by 408 runs in the second test in Guwahati, achieving a 2-0 series victory. India, chasing 549, was all out for 140. Simon Harmer dominated with 6-37 for South Africa, and Aiden Markram set a record with nine catches. South Africa won the first test in Kolkata within three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:51 IST
South Africa Stuns India with Impressive Series Sweep
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa clinched a 2-0 series victory over India with an emphatic 408-run triumph in the second test match held in Guwahati on Wednesday.

India, tasked with an unlikely target of 549 runs, capitulated on the final day, scoring just 140. Ravindra Jadeja emerged as their top scorer with 54 runs but was unable to prevent the inevitable defeat, as Simon Harmer dismantled the Indian batting lineup with his impressive 6-37 bowling figures for South Africa.

Adding to South Africa's success, Aiden Markram established a new record by securing nine catches throughout the match. The reigning world test champions showcased their superiority after having already secured a victory in the first test match in Kolkata within just three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

 India
2
Belgian Strike Grounds Flights, Challenges Government Reforms

Belgian Strike Grounds Flights, Challenges Government Reforms

 Global
3
Kerala's Tightrope: Balancing Labour Laws and Worker Rights

Kerala's Tightrope: Balancing Labour Laws and Worker Rights

 India
4
Karnataka's Leadership Divide: Congress High Command Faces Crossroads

Karnataka's Leadership Divide: Congress High Command Faces Crossroads

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025