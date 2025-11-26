South Africa Stuns India with Impressive Series Sweep

South Africa clinched a 2-0 series victory over India with an emphatic 408-run triumph in the second test match held in Guwahati on Wednesday.

India, tasked with an unlikely target of 549 runs, capitulated on the final day, scoring just 140. Ravindra Jadeja emerged as their top scorer with 54 runs but was unable to prevent the inevitable defeat, as Simon Harmer dismantled the Indian batting lineup with his impressive 6-37 bowling figures for South Africa.

Adding to South Africa's success, Aiden Markram established a new record by securing nine catches throughout the match. The reigning world test champions showcased their superiority after having already secured a victory in the first test match in Kolkata within just three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)