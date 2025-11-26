India's Test Cricket Struggles Under Gambhir: A Series of Defeats

India's test cricket team continues to struggle under the leadership of head coach Gautam Gambhir, as recent performances culminated in a significant series loss to South Africa. A demoralizing 0-2 defeat at Guwahati marks India's third Test series loss in 16 months.

In this turbulent period, India succumbed 0-3 to New Zealand at home and 1-3 to Australia away. Coach Gambhir's win record now stands at 7 victories, 10 defeats, and 2 draws with a mere 36.82% win percentage, positioning him just ahead of Duncan Fletcher.

An analysis of these crucial defeats, including losses at Bengaluru, Pune, and Adelaide, underscore persistent vulnerabilities against fast-paced and spin bowling attacks, raising significant questions about the team's strategy and execution on home ground and abroad.

