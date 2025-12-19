South Africa vs India: Thrilling Cricket Showdown

In a thrilling cricket encounter, South Africa posted a competitive total of 201 runs against India. Quinton de Kock led the batting lineup with an impressive 65 runs before falling to Jasprit Bumrah's skillful bowling.

Varun Chakravarthy was the star of the Indian bowling attack, taking four wickets and limiting key South African batsmen. His efforts, combined with Bumrah's two crucial wickets, showcased India's formidable bowling lineup.

The match underscored the global appeal and excitement of cricket, highlighting exceptional performances and strategic plays from both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)