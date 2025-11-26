Left Menu

Bavuma’s Diplomatic Response to Conrad's Controversial 'Grovel' Comment

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma diplomatically addresses head coach Shukri Conrad's 'grovel' comment controversy surrounding the team's 2-0 Test series win over India. Bavuma downplays the issue, acknowledging the historical context and emphasizing the team's achievement amidst feedback from former cricketing legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:54 IST
Temba Bavuma
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa's skipper, Temba Bavuma, has sought to diffuse tension surrounding the controversial 'grovel' comment made by head coach Shukri Conrad during India's recent Test series. Bavuma acknowledged Conrad's extensive experience and expects the coach to address the comment in the future.

The term 'grovel', historically polarizing, was previously used in a 1976 Test series between England and the West Indies. Despite backlash from cricket legends like Anil Kumble and Dale Steyn, Conrad's comment comes in light of South Africa's landmark 2-0 Test triumph against India, marking their first series win in India in 25 years.

Bavuma praised the South African squad's performance, especially Simon Harmer's significant impact with 17 wickets. Highlighting their resilience in challenging conditions, Bavuma expressed confidence in the team's newfound momentum and ability to thrive even without their key bowler, Kagiso Rabada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

