Wales vs South Africa: A Clash Despite Depleted Squads

Wales coach Steve Tandy has reshuffled the team for the match against South Africa, making changes amid the absence of players due to international window constraints. Despite team challenges, Tandy aims for effort and performance similar to last week's game against New Zealand, promising an engaging contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:07 IST
Wales coach Steve Tandy has revamped his lineup, introducing 14 new players for the upcoming clash against South Africa in Cardiff. Both teams face challenges as the match occurs outside the international window, requiring key players to return to their clubs.

Blair Murray retains his position as fullback, accompanied by new wingers Rio Dyer and Ellis Mee. Joe Roberts partners with Joe Hawkins in the centers, while Dan Edwards continues as flyhalf, joined by Kieran Hardy at scrumhalf.

Despite the absence of several players, Tandy strives to replicate the team's previous performance against New Zealand, emphasizing attacking intent and defensive effort to thrill supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

