Wales vs South Africa: A Clash Despite Depleted Squads

Wales coach Steve Tandy has revamped his lineup, introducing 14 new players for the upcoming clash against South Africa in Cardiff. Both teams face challenges as the match occurs outside the international window, requiring key players to return to their clubs.

Blair Murray retains his position as fullback, accompanied by new wingers Rio Dyer and Ellis Mee. Joe Roberts partners with Joe Hawkins in the centers, while Dan Edwards continues as flyhalf, joined by Kieran Hardy at scrumhalf.

Despite the absence of several players, Tandy strives to replicate the team's previous performance against New Zealand, emphasizing attacking intent and defensive effort to thrill supporters.

