Arunachal Pradesh Hosts a Grand Celebration of Youth at 69th National School Games

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik inaugurated the Itanagar leg of the 69th National School Games, highlighting it as a celebration of youth and talent. The event aims to nurture future global athletes and showcases Arunachal Pradesh's growing commitment to sports. Over 1,291 participants joined the competition in Taekwondo and weightlifting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:11 IST
  Country: India
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik officially opened the Itanagar leg of the 69th National School Games, held at the Khelo India Indoor Stadium, a venue celebrating the nation's future through youth and talent.

Parnaik expressed his eagerness to witness the showcase of athletic prowess and teamwork. He emphasized the importance of developing a strong pool of young athletes for global representation, and advocated for schools to enhance sports infrastructure.

The historic event marks Arunachal Pradesh's debut in hosting the games, highlighting the state's dedication to sports and youth development. The competition includes Taekwondo and weightlifting events, with participants from various parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

