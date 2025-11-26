Arunachal Pradesh Hosts a Grand Celebration of Youth at 69th National School Games

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik officially opened the Itanagar leg of the 69th National School Games, held at the Khelo India Indoor Stadium, a venue celebrating the nation's future through youth and talent.

Parnaik expressed his eagerness to witness the showcase of athletic prowess and teamwork. He emphasized the importance of developing a strong pool of young athletes for global representation, and advocated for schools to enhance sports infrastructure.

The historic event marks Arunachal Pradesh's debut in hosting the games, highlighting the state's dedication to sports and youth development. The competition includes Taekwondo and weightlifting events, with participants from various parts of the country.

