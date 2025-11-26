Indian Badminton Stars Shine at Syed Modi International

Top seed Unnati Hooda and celebrated former champion Kidambi Srikanth spearheaded a strong Indian advance into the second round of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament, clinching decisive victories here on Wednesday.

Hooda bested Aakarshi Kashyap in straight sets, while Srikanth, demonstrating sublime form post his Malaysia Masters finals feat, curtailed Kavin Thangam's challenge with a smooth 21-13, 21-10 win.

Elsewhere, emerging talents like seventh seed Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj made their mark, sweeping aside Shreya Lele convincingly, while Priyanshu Rajawat, on a comeback trail from injury, dispatched Meiraba Luwang Maisnam setting a clash against fellow Indian BM Rahul Bharadwaj.

