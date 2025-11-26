Driver Pleads Guilty in Liverpool Celebration Incident

In a dramatic turn of events, Paul Doyle, 54, confessed to driving dangerously during an incident involving over 100 injured soccer fans celebrating Liverpool's Premier League victory. His plea came as the trial commenced on Wednesday.

Doyle broke down in tears as he admitted to multiple charges, including causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of wounding with intent. Initially, he had denied these accusations, which pertain to 29 victims varying from six months to 77 years old.

During the crowded celebrations on May 26, Doyle drove a Ford minivan into a street of jubilant fans. While the police do not suspect terrorism, they have yet to explain Doyle's motives. Sentencing will occur at a later date.

