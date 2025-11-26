Driver Pleads Guilty in Liverpool Celebration Incident
Paul Doyle, 54, pleads guilty at the start of his trial for ramming into a crowd of over 100 Liverpool fans celebrating their team's Premier League victory. Facing charges of dangerous driving and causing bodily harm, Doyle awaits sentencing. Police confirm no terrorism links.
In a dramatic turn of events, Paul Doyle, 54, confessed to driving dangerously during an incident involving over 100 injured soccer fans celebrating Liverpool's Premier League victory. His plea came as the trial commenced on Wednesday.
Doyle broke down in tears as he admitted to multiple charges, including causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of wounding with intent. Initially, he had denied these accusations, which pertain to 29 victims varying from six months to 77 years old.
During the crowded celebrations on May 26, Doyle drove a Ford minivan into a street of jubilant fans. While the police do not suspect terrorism, they have yet to explain Doyle's motives. Sentencing will occur at a later date.
