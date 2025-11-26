Left Menu

Rugby Star Abby Dow Transitions to Engineering

Abby Dow, a Rugby World Cup winner for England, retires at 28 to pursue her engineering career. Having made significant contributions to the team with 59 test caps and 50 tries, Dow leaves a notable legacy in rugby. Her decision follows the recent retirement of another England rugby great.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:06 IST
Rugby Star Abby Dow Transitions to Engineering

Abby Dow, celebrated for her role in England's recent Rugby World Cup triumph, announced her retirement from professional rugby at the age of 28. Her decision stems from a desire to pursue a career in engineering, as stated by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Wednesday.

Dow, who has been a pivotal presence on the team since her international debut in 2017, leaves behind impressive statistics including 59 test caps and 50 tries. She has also helped secure seven Six Nations titles for England.

England's coach John Mitchell expressed that the team is losing a top-tier player, recognizing Dow as quite possibly the best right winger at her peak. Her retirement closely follows that of Emily Scarratt, another towering figure in English rugby, who retired a month prior.

TRENDING

1
Election Tensions and Gunfire Rattle Guinea-Bissau

Election Tensions and Gunfire Rattle Guinea-Bissau

 Global
2
Chief Minister Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi and BJP for Hindering Tamil Nadu's Growth

Chief Minister Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi and BJP for Hindering Tamil N...

 India
3
Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300

Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300

 India
4
Sellwin Traders Partners with Patel Container India for 36% Stake in Gujarat Project

Sellwin Traders Partners with Patel Container India for 36% Stake in Gujarat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025