Rugby Star Abby Dow Transitions to Engineering

Abby Dow, celebrated for her role in England's recent Rugby World Cup triumph, announced her retirement from professional rugby at the age of 28. Her decision stems from a desire to pursue a career in engineering, as stated by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Wednesday.

Dow, who has been a pivotal presence on the team since her international debut in 2017, leaves behind impressive statistics including 59 test caps and 50 tries. She has also helped secure seven Six Nations titles for England.

England's coach John Mitchell expressed that the team is losing a top-tier player, recognizing Dow as quite possibly the best right winger at her peak. Her retirement closely follows that of Emily Scarratt, another towering figure in English rugby, who retired a month prior.