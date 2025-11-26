Aryan Juyal: Finding His Path in Cricket Inspired by Tendulkar

Aryan Juyal, a budding Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter, vividly recalls Sachin Tendulkar's impactful advice that guided his early cricketing days with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

Before the tournament, Tendulkar advised Juyal to focus on being his best self, not imitating famous players like Pollard or Sharma. Although a knee injury hampered his progress, Juyal's resolve remained strong, eventually joining Lucknow Super Giants, where he absorbed valuable insights from players including Rishabh Pant.

Juyal's dedication was evident in a decisive match-winning performance against Goa, rejuvenating his cricket prospects. With dreams of playing for India, Aryan Juyal's journey is a testament to perseverance and self-belief, underscored by Tendulkar's pivotal mentorship.