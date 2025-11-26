Left Menu

Aryan Juyal: Finding His Path in Cricket Inspired by Tendulkar

Uttar Pradesh's Aryan Juyal recounts how Sachin Tendulkar's advice transformed his cricket journey, emphasizing self-belief. Despite setbacks like a knee injury, Juyal's resilience shines through in his performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, hinting at his aspirations for India's national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:41 IST
Aryan Juyal: Finding His Path in Cricket Inspired by Tendulkar
  • Country:
  • India

Aryan Juyal, a budding Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter, vividly recalls Sachin Tendulkar's impactful advice that guided his early cricketing days with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

Before the tournament, Tendulkar advised Juyal to focus on being his best self, not imitating famous players like Pollard or Sharma. Although a knee injury hampered his progress, Juyal's resolve remained strong, eventually joining Lucknow Super Giants, where he absorbed valuable insights from players including Rishabh Pant.

Juyal's dedication was evident in a decisive match-winning performance against Goa, rejuvenating his cricket prospects. With dreams of playing for India, Aryan Juyal's journey is a testament to perseverance and self-belief, underscored by Tendulkar's pivotal mentorship.

TRENDING

1
Election Tensions and Gunfire Rattle Guinea-Bissau

Election Tensions and Gunfire Rattle Guinea-Bissau

 Global
2
Chief Minister Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi and BJP for Hindering Tamil Nadu's Growth

Chief Minister Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi and BJP for Hindering Tamil N...

 India
3
Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300

Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300

 India
4
Sellwin Traders Partners with Patel Container India for 36% Stake in Gujarat Project

Sellwin Traders Partners with Patel Container India for 36% Stake in Gujarat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025