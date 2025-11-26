Thrills and Strategy: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Unfolds

The Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit is a pivotal moment in the Formula One championship calendar. It is the 23rd race in the 24-race series and notably the final sprint of the season. With a 5.419km lap distance, the total race spans over 308.611km.

This season, notable performances include Oscar Piastri's sprint victory and George Russell securing pole position for the 2024 race. Reigning champion Max Verstappen continues his pursuit of excellence with aims to clinch another Qatar win, having already seized his third title in 2023. The track, originally designed for MotoGP, challenges drivers with its fast-paced, medium, and high-speed corners.

Strategists face tough decisions due to Pirelli and FIA regulations limiting tyre usage, necessitating at least two pitstops per driver. McLaren has already secured its 10th constructors' title, while Lando Norris leads the drivers' championship. As the race approaches, excitement builds around whether he can unseat Verstappen as champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)