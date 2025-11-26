Left Menu

Vissel Kobe's Strategic Triumph in Asian Champions League

Vissel Kobe secured a 2-0 victory over Shanghai Shenhua, extending their lead in the Asian Champions League Elite eastern league phase. Goals from Yosuke Ideguchi and Tetsushi Yamakawa ensured the win. The top eight teams will move to the next round, with final matches in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:29 IST
In a remarkable display, Japan's Vissel Kobe clinched a convincing 2-0 victory against Shanghai Shenhua on Wednesday, widening their lead in the Asian Champions League Elite eastern league phase by three points.

Key contributions came from Yosuke Ideguchi and Tetsushi Yamakawa, scoring in the 31st and 39th minutes. The J-League champions, having now won four of five matches, distanced themselves from second-placed Melbourne City in the standings.

Despite being put under early pressure by Shanghai Shenhua, Vissel Kobe rebounded. A first-half goal by Ideguchi was initially disallowed for offside, but a VAR review overturned this, sealing Kobe's lead. Yamakawa's goal followed, cementing the definitive win.

