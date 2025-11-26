Vissel Kobe's Strategic Triumph in Asian Champions League

In a remarkable display, Japan's Vissel Kobe clinched a convincing 2-0 victory against Shanghai Shenhua on Wednesday, widening their lead in the Asian Champions League Elite eastern league phase by three points.

Key contributions came from Yosuke Ideguchi and Tetsushi Yamakawa, scoring in the 31st and 39th minutes. The J-League champions, having now won four of five matches, distanced themselves from second-placed Melbourne City in the standings.

Despite being put under early pressure by Shanghai Shenhua, Vissel Kobe rebounded. A first-half goal by Ideguchi was initially disallowed for offside, but a VAR review overturned this, sealing Kobe's lead. Yamakawa's goal followed, cementing the definitive win.

