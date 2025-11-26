Left Menu

Umran Malik's Bowling Prowess Shines with J&K Victory over Maharashtra

Umran Malik, returning from a hip injury, helped Jammu & Kashmir secure a five-wicket win against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His efforts, complemented by Auqib Nabi's leadership, limited Maharashtra to 130 runs, paving the way for an aggressive chase led by Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria.

Umran Malik signaled his return to form, helping Jammu & Kashmir secure a confident victory over Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Eden Gardens. Malik, coming back from a prolonged injury layoff, executed precise deliveries that restricted Maharashtra to a modest total of 130 runs.

The experienced pace duo of Auqib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh were instrumental, with Nabi taking the lead with three wickets for 28 runs. Malik picked up two vital wickets, including dismissing IPL specialist Rahul Tripathi. The team's coordinated bowling effort kept Maharashtra on the back foot throughout their innings.

Despite early jitters, J&K's batting lineup remained undeterred. A solid opening stand by Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria set the foundation for the chase. The team reached their target comfortably with 1.2 overs to spare, demonstrating effective strategy and teamwork against a formidable opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

