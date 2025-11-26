Irish Anthem Mix-Up Ignites A Cappella Moment at Euro Qualifier

In an unexpected mix-up before a European Championship qualifier in Bulgaria, the Ireland Women's Under-19 team improvised by singing their national anthem a cappella. The incident occurred when the organizers erroneously played 'God Save the King' instead of the Irish anthem.

With disapproval echoed throughout the stadium, the music was swiftly stopped. Faced with an awkward silence, the Irish squad and their supporters united to deliver 'Amhran na bhFiann' (The Soldier's Song) before commencing their match against Sweden.

Despite the emotional prelude, Ireland suffered a 3-1 defeat. Anticipation builds as they prepare to face Poland next, with hopes for improved organization.