In a notable cross-border arrest, two Russian citizens have been taken into custody in Bulgaria, acting on a request from the United States. The incident, reported by Russian state news agency RIA, highlights the ongoing international legal collaborations.

Authorities have already decided to extradite one of the detainees to the U.S., signaling serious charges. This development underlines the complexities and intensities of international law enforcement.

Efforts by Reuters to reach the named Russian individuals for comment have so far been unsuccessful, leaving many questions about the nature of the allegations unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)