Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey will become Aston Martin's team principal next season while Andy Cowell moves into a strategy role. The team is preparing for significant changes with a new engine era in 2026 and aims to improve their standings by fostering technical and strategic collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 00:02 IST
Adrian Newey, the star designer renowned for his success in Formula One, will transition to the role of Aston Martin's team principal next season. This move comes as part of a senior management overhaul announced ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Having joined Aston Martin from Red Bull earlier this year, Newey brings with him a legacy of 12 drivers' and 13 constructors' titles won during his tenure at previous teams. His new role marks a pivotal shift for the 66-year-old as Aston Martin gears up for a new engine era in 2026 amid sweeping technical regulation changes.

The team is poised for a transformation with Lawrence Stroll at the helm, striving for success with significant investments. Meanwhile, incoming Honda engines and strategic shifts, including Andy Cowell's new position as Chief Strategy Officer, aim to boost the team's performance as they navigate the evolving Formula One landscape.

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

