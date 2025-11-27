Ramadan Sobhi: From Glory to Controversy

In a significant setback for Egyptian football, renowned player Ramadan Sobhi has received a four-year suspension from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) due to an anti-doping rule violation. Sobhi played a crucial part in leading the Pyramids football club to their first CAF Champions League title last season.

The anti-doping authority in Egypt confirmed the suspension, citing charges of doping and alleged sample tampering. Hazem Khamis, Egypt's Anti-Doping Organisation chief, shared that the decision came after the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) intervention, contesting an earlier provisional lifting of Sobhi's suspension.

Apart from the doping allegations, Sobhi is embroiled in a legal case concerning academic fraud, with charges of document forgery and hiring someone to take exams on his behalf. The 28-year-old footballer, who previously played in the English Premier League, denies all charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)