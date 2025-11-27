Left Menu

Injury Reports Shake Up NFL as Stars Move and Get Ready to Return

A comprehensive overview of current sports news highlights key injuries affecting NFL teams like the Patriots and Vikings, player returns such as Bengals' Joe Burrow, strategic player movements including the Seahawks' lineup changes, and notable events from the basketball world involving the New York Knicks.

Updated: 27-11-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 05:27 IST
In a significant blow to the New England Patriots, rookie left tackle Will Campbell is heading to injured reserve following a knee sprain sustained during a recent victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. This development, confirmed by head coach Mike Vrabel, sidelines Campbell, a top pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings face uncertainty with quarterback J.J. McCarthy unlikely to play against the Seattle Seahawks due to concussion concerns. The potential absence of McCarthy, along with the season-ending shoulder injury to Carson Wentz, places rookie Max Brosmer in a challenging starting position.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks are grappling with the four-week absence of guard Landry Shamet, while the Cincinnati Bengals reactivate quarterback Joe Burrow from injury reserve. Updates also include C.J. Stroud's return to practice with the Houston Texans and strategic maneuverings as the Seattle Seahawks reconfigure their roster.

