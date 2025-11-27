Left Menu

McLaren Revved Up for Final Showdown Despite Las Vegas Setback

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are gearing up for the final F1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi after overcoming challenges in Las Vegas. Despite disqualification due to technical issues, the team remains optimistic about their strategy. Team principal Andrea Stella emphasizes learning from past experiences for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:19 IST
McLaren Revved Up for Final Showdown Despite Las Vegas Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

McLaren Formula One team is rallying behind drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as they prepare for the season's final races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, despite setbacks in Las Vegas.

Team principal Andrea Stella confirmed that the issues causing the disqualification were specific to the Las Vegas circuit and stressed the team's well-established race strategy remains unchanged.

Stella acknowledges the lessons learned from Las Vegas, emphasizing their focus on optimizing performance moving forward, while encouraging their drivers to pursue championship opportunities confidently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crime Unfolds: Loan Dispute Leads to Shooting in Delhi

Crime Unfolds: Loan Dispute Leads to Shooting in Delhi

 India
2
Mystery AI App Raises Eyebrows in West Bengal Election Revision

Mystery AI App Raises Eyebrows in West Bengal Election Revision

 India
3
Where is Imran Khan? Concerns Grow Over Jailed Ex-PM's Isolation

Where is Imran Khan? Concerns Grow Over Jailed Ex-PM's Isolation

 Global
4
Safran Sees Recovery in Aerospace Supply Chain Amid Global Challenges

Safran Sees Recovery in Aerospace Supply Chain Amid Global Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025