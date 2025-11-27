McLaren Revved Up for Final Showdown Despite Las Vegas Setback
McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are gearing up for the final F1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi after overcoming challenges in Las Vegas. Despite disqualification due to technical issues, the team remains optimistic about their strategy. Team principal Andrea Stella emphasizes learning from past experiences for future success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:19 IST
McLaren Formula One team is rallying behind drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as they prepare for the season's final races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, despite setbacks in Las Vegas.
Team principal Andrea Stella confirmed that the issues causing the disqualification were specific to the Las Vegas circuit and stressed the team's well-established race strategy remains unchanged.
Stella acknowledges the lessons learned from Las Vegas, emphasizing their focus on optimizing performance moving forward, while encouraging their drivers to pursue championship opportunities confidently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- McLaren
- Formula One
- F1
- racing
- Lando Norris
- Oscar Piastri
- Las Vegas
- Andrea Stella
- Qatar
- Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Viva Las Vegas: Revving Up Formula One's Grand Gamble
Lando Norris Edges Closer to F1 Title Despite Verstappen's Vegas Triumph
McLaren Duo Face Potential Disqualification at Las Vegas GP
Oscar Piastri's Las Vegas Qualifying Drama: Can He Overcome Norris's Pole Advantage?
Hamilton Hits New Low at Las Vegas Grand Prix