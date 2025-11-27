McLaren Revved Up for Final Showdown Despite Las Vegas Setback

McLaren Formula One team is rallying behind drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as they prepare for the season's final races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, despite setbacks in Las Vegas.

Team principal Andrea Stella confirmed that the issues causing the disqualification were specific to the Las Vegas circuit and stressed the team's well-established race strategy remains unchanged.

Stella acknowledges the lessons learned from Las Vegas, emphasizing their focus on optimizing performance moving forward, while encouraging their drivers to pursue championship opportunities confidently.

