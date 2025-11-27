Women's Premier League Gears Up for Exciting 2024 Edition

The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League is set to take place in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara from January 9, as announced by WPL Chairperson Jayesh George during a recent auction event.

This year, the league's usual February-March schedule has shifted to January because of the men's T20 World Cup starting on February 7. The venue for the opening matches will be the DY Patil Stadium, which saw India clinch the women's ODI World Cup earlier this month.

The league will proceed in a caravan format, concluding with the final in Vadodara on February 5, where the reigning champions, the Mumbai Indians, aim to defend their title after three seasons of competition.