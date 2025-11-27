Left Menu

Sumit Nagal's Australian Open Quest Ends in Chengdu

India's top tennis player Sumit Nagal was eliminated from the Australian Open Asia-Pacific wild card play-off after losing in straight sets to China's Yunchaokete Bu. The event took place at the Sichuan International Tennis Centre, where winners earn a wild card entry to the 2026 Australian Open.

Chengdu | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:39 IST
India's leading tennis player, Sumit Nagal, faced an early exit from the Australian Open Asia-Pacific wild card play-off tournament after a quarterfinal defeat against China's Yunchaokete Bu.

Despite being the sixth seed, Nagal struggled against the top-seeded opponent, losing 2-6, 2-6, in the competition held at Chengdu's Sichuan International Tennis Centre.

Initially hindered by visa complications, Nagal overcame entry rejections to participate, but ultimately his journey ended without securing the coveted wild card for the 2026 Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

