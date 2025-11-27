Left Menu

Manasi Joshi: Gearing Up for Gold

Former world champion Manasi Joshi is preparing for a busy season, aiming to reclaim her gold medal at the World Championships. After a successful season post-surgery and a needed break, Joshi is determined to compete in all three categories: singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, highlighting her resilience and dedication.

Former world champion Manasi Joshi is gearing up for a demanding season, setting her sights on reclaiming her gold medal at the World Championships this February.

Despite a challenging post-COVID schedule, the 36-year-old Indian para-badminton player, who won her last World Championship gold in 2019, is eager to showcase her resilience across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

After surgery and a break post-Paralympics, Joshi remains focused on rising through the ranks, underscoring the intense competition of her sport and her dedicated training at the Gopichand Academy under Rajendra Kumar Jakkampudi in Hyderabad.

