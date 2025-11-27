Manasi Joshi: Gearing Up for Gold

Former world champion Manasi Joshi is gearing up for a demanding season, setting her sights on reclaiming her gold medal at the World Championships this February.

Despite a challenging post-COVID schedule, the 36-year-old Indian para-badminton player, who won her last World Championship gold in 2019, is eager to showcase her resilience across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

After surgery and a break post-Paralympics, Joshi remains focused on rising through the ranks, underscoring the intense competition of her sport and her dedicated training at the Gopichand Academy under Rajendra Kumar Jakkampudi in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)