Golden Triumphs at Khelo India University Games: Bhavya Sachdeva Shines

Bhavya Sachdeva from Jain University achieved remarkable success at the Khelo India University Games, winning two individual golds and another in the 4x100m medley relay, raising her total to seven. Jain University led the medals table, with impressive performances in swimming, archery, shooting, and weightlifting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:30 IST
In an outstanding display of talent and determination, Jain University's Bhavya Sachdeva clinched a double triumph in individual swimming events, supplemented by a gold in the women's 4x100m medley relay at the Khelo India University Games on Thursday.

Bhavya's gold rush began with a commendable performance in the 800m freestyle, clocking 9:37.41s. Shortly after, she added another gold in the 200m freestyle with a time of 2:13.55s at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Jain University swimmers dominated the pool, bagging eight out of 11 gold medals.

In other events, Guru Nanak Dev and Lovely Professional University engaged in a fierce contest for second place in the medals tally. Meanwhile, standout performances in Bikaner's weightlifting events were marked by Logeswaran S's first gold and Parikshit Soni's triumphant lift in the 88kg category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

