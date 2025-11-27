Left Menu

Pukhraj Singh Gill Shines with Career-Best Round at Bharath Classic 2025

Pukhraj Singh Gill delivered an impressive performance with a six-under 66 at the Bharath Classic 2025 in Gujarat. Tied for second, Gill showcased remarkable skill at the challenging Kensville course. The event, part of the Asian Tour and IGPL Tour, is crucial for many golfers striving for better rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:12 IST
Chandigarh's own Pukhraj Singh Gill dazzled at the inaugural Bharath Classic 2025 in Gujarat with a sensational six-under 66 opening round, securing second place. Gill, debuting a new putter, showcased exceptional skill by achieving eight birdies on the challenging Kensville course.

Currently, Gill trails behind Korea's Heemin Chang, who leads following an extraordinary eight-under-par 64, which included an eagle. Tied alongside Gill in second place are Korea's Wooyoung Cho, Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond, and Poosit Supupramai.

The Indian contingent had a notable performance with several players in tied-sixth. The Bharath Classic, jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and IGPL Tour, is pivotal for players eager to improve their standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

