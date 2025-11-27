Pukhraj Singh Gill Shines with Career-Best Round at Bharath Classic 2025

Chandigarh's own Pukhraj Singh Gill dazzled at the inaugural Bharath Classic 2025 in Gujarat with a sensational six-under 66 opening round, securing second place. Gill, debuting a new putter, showcased exceptional skill by achieving eight birdies on the challenging Kensville course.

Currently, Gill trails behind Korea's Heemin Chang, who leads following an extraordinary eight-under-par 64, which included an eagle. Tied alongside Gill in second place are Korea's Wooyoung Cho, Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond, and Poosit Supupramai.

The Indian contingent had a notable performance with several players in tied-sixth. The Bharath Classic, jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and IGPL Tour, is pivotal for players eager to improve their standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)