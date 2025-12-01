Left Menu

Boca Juniors' Early Strike Secures Semi-Final Spot

Ayrton Costa's early goal led Boca Juniors to a narrow 1-0 win over Argentinos Juniors, clinching their spot in the semi-finals of Argentina's Clausura tournament. The decisive moment came after Miguel Merentiel's saved shot allowed Costa to capitalize on the rebound for the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 05:13 IST
Boca Juniors advanced to the semi-finals of Argentina's Clausura tournament with a 1-0 home victory over Argentinos Juniors, thanks to an early goal by Ayrton Costa. The crucial moment arrived five minutes into the match when Leandro Paredes delivered a corner. Miguel Merentiel's attempt on goal was blocked by Gonzalo Siri, but Costa seized upon the rebound to score.

Boca dominated the first half and nearly doubled their lead when Milton Gimenez fired a close-range header. However, Argentinos goalkeeper Gonzalo Siri displayed impressive reflexes to maintain the contest's narrow margin. In the second half, Argentinos' players Alan Lescano and Diego Porcel had their powerful efforts thwarted by Boca's Agustin Marchesin.

Boca Juniors will learn their semi-final opponents following the result of Monday's clash between Racing Club and Tigre, as they continue their pursuit of the tournament title.

