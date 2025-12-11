Zelenskiy Seeks Clear U.S. Security Guarantees
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed security assurances with U.S. leaders, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The talks aim to ensure Ukraine understands U.S. responses to potential Russian aggression, emphasizing the need for ongoing dialogue to solidify security commitments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a video conference with prominent U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, focusing on security guarantees for Ukraine.
Zelenskiy stressed the importance of establishing a reliable understanding of how international partners, particularly the U.S., would respond if Russia launched another offensive following any peace agreement.
Both nations acknowledged the necessity of continuing discussions to achieve a definitive framework on security assurances, ensuring Ukraine's protection in the volatile geopolitical climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Seeks 'Realistic' Security Guarantees for Ukraine Peace Deal
Global Peace Deals on the Brink of Collapse: Trump's Legacy in Question
Tensions Rise as Congo Accuses Rwanda of Peace Deal Breach
Zelenskiy Rallies Allies Amid U.S. Pressure on Peace Deal
Explosive Fallout: Peace Deal Marred by Deadly Blast in Eastern Congo