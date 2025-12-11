Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Clear U.S. Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed security assurances with U.S. leaders, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The talks aim to ensure Ukraine understands U.S. responses to potential Russian aggression, emphasizing the need for ongoing dialogue to solidify security commitments.

Zelenskiy Seeks Clear U.S. Security Guarantees
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a video conference with prominent U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, focusing on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy stressed the importance of establishing a reliable understanding of how international partners, particularly the U.S., would respond if Russia launched another offensive following any peace agreement.

Both nations acknowledged the necessity of continuing discussions to achieve a definitive framework on security assurances, ensuring Ukraine's protection in the volatile geopolitical climate.

