Zelenskiy Seeks Clear U.S. Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a video conference with prominent U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, focusing on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy stressed the importance of establishing a reliable understanding of how international partners, particularly the U.S., would respond if Russia launched another offensive following any peace agreement.

Both nations acknowledged the necessity of continuing discussions to achieve a definitive framework on security assurances, ensuring Ukraine's protection in the volatile geopolitical climate.

