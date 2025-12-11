India Stumbles: South Africa Dominates in Bowling Showdown

In a gripping cricket clash, South Africa's bowlers, led by Ottneil Baartman, dominated India's batting line-up, restricting them to a mere 162 runs in 19.1 overs. Baartman's exceptional performance claiming four wickets was crucial in limiting the opposing team's score.

India's innings faced an early blow with opener Shubman Gill departing on a duck. Consecutive wickets fell at regular intervals, showcasing South Africa's prowess on the field. Despite Tilak Varma's half-century, the batting side struggled to form significant partnerships.

The disciplined bowling attack by Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, and Lutho Sipamla, aided by Baartman's efforts, ensured South Africa's stronghold remained unshaken throughout the innings. This emphatic bowling performance sets a formidable tone for future encounters.

