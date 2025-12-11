Left Menu

English Cricket Under Fire: Atherton Criticizes McCullum's Training Approach

Ex-England cricketer Michael Atherton criticizes coach Brendon McCullum's 'overprepared' comment post-England's defeat in Brisbane. Atherton believes the remarks will upset fans, highlighting inadequate practice. England's 'Bazball' strategy faced scrutiny after consecutive losses. With the series at 2-0, the upcoming Adelaide Test is crucial for England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:05 IST
English Cricket Under Fire: Atherton Criticizes McCullum's Training Approach
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the wake of a dismal performance in Brisbane, former England cricketer Michael Atherton has spoken out against head coach Brendon McCullum's controversial remarks. McCullum suggested that the team was 'overprepared' for their recent match, a statement Atherton believes will upset fans who perceive the team as under-practiced.

England's aggressive 'Bazball' strategy has come under fire after recent defeats, notably following a lackluster fielding effort and an easily chased target in Brisbane. With two losses and a 2-0 deficit in the series, the spotlight is on McCullum's training strategy, especially as the team skipped key practice matches.

England's captain, Ben Stokes, expressed frustration at the situation, attributing the defeats to the team's inability to handle high-pressure scenarios. As the series progresses, England must dig deep and recalibrate their approach ahead of the next crucial Test in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025