English Cricket Under Fire: Atherton Criticizes McCullum's Training Approach

In the wake of a dismal performance in Brisbane, former England cricketer Michael Atherton has spoken out against head coach Brendon McCullum's controversial remarks. McCullum suggested that the team was 'overprepared' for their recent match, a statement Atherton believes will upset fans who perceive the team as under-practiced.

England's aggressive 'Bazball' strategy has come under fire after recent defeats, notably following a lackluster fielding effort and an easily chased target in Brisbane. With two losses and a 2-0 deficit in the series, the spotlight is on McCullum's training strategy, especially as the team skipped key practice matches.

England's captain, Ben Stokes, expressed frustration at the situation, attributing the defeats to the team's inability to handle high-pressure scenarios. As the series progresses, England must dig deep and recalibrate their approach ahead of the next crucial Test in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)