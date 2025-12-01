Left Menu

Sheffield Wednesday's Turmoil: Financial Woes Deepen with New EFL Sanctions

Sheffield Wednesday faces further financial distress as it receives a six-point deduction, leaving it in a precarious position in the Championship. The club is reeling from a total of 18 points deducted due to financial mismanagement under former owner Dejphon Chansiri, jeopardizing its status in the league.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sheffield Wednesday, a storied English football club founded in 1867, faces deepening challenges following a six-point deduction by the English Football League (EFL) on Monday. This latest sanction leaves the club languishing at -10 points at the bottom of the Championship, putting it 27 points away from safety and at risk of relegation to the third tier of English football.

The recent deduction adds to the club's woes, totaling an 18-point loss since administrators took over last month due to financial instability under former owner Dejphon Chansiri. The Thai businessman's stewardship resulted in fan protests and league sanctions, including transfer fee blocks and a 12-point initial deduction after the club entered administration.

The EFL's decision comes in response to multiple violations related to payment obligations, affecting players, staff, and tax authorities. With Chansiri now banned from owning or directing any EFL club for three years, the league confirmed no further point deductions are being pursued against Wednesday.

