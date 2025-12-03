Barcelona''s Dani Olmo unlikely to play again in 2025 because of shoulder injury
Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has a dislocated left shoulder and is not likely to play again this year.Barcelona said Wednesday the club and the player decided to undertake a conservative course of treatment that should keep Olmo sidelined for about a month.Olmo was hurt while scoring the second goal in Barcelonas 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Tuesday.
Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has a dislocated left shoulder and is not likely to play again this year.
Barcelona said Wednesday the club and the player decided to undertake a conservative course of treatment that should keep Olmo sidelined for about a month.
Olmo was hurt while scoring the second goal in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Tuesday. He fell awkwardly after sending a left-footed strike into the net in the 65th minute at Camp Nou.
Olmo was in visible pain and couldn't celebrate the goal. The playmaker was immediately substituted and had to be assisted off the field.
Olmo has 17 appearances this season, 13 in the Spanish league and four in the Champions League. He has four goals and two assists. Three goals came in his last two league games.
