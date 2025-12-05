Left Menu

Malaysia Halts Spanish Pork Imports Amid Swine Fever Concerns

Malaysia has imposed a ban on most Spanish pork and pork products imports due to an outbreak of African swine fever near Barcelona. The ban does not apply to retort products, and exemptions exist for products certified before specified dates.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia has swiftly moved to ban the import of most pork and pork products from Spain, effective immediately, following an outbreak of African swine fever. The announcement came from the Veterinary Services Department on Friday.

The ban, however, excludes retort products. The virus, initially detected in wild boars near Barcelona late last month, has led to further cases in the region.

Despite the restriction, Spanish pork products may still be imported if the consignments are verified by a Spanish veterinary health certificate, confirming that the date of slaughter was before November 14 and processing was completed before November 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

