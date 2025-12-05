Malaysia Halts Spanish Pork Imports Amid Swine Fever Concerns

Malaysia has swiftly moved to ban the import of most pork and pork products from Spain, effective immediately, following an outbreak of African swine fever. The announcement came from the Veterinary Services Department on Friday.

The ban, however, excludes retort products. The virus, initially detected in wild boars near Barcelona late last month, has led to further cases in the region.

Despite the restriction, Spanish pork products may still be imported if the consignments are verified by a Spanish veterinary health certificate, confirming that the date of slaughter was before November 14 and processing was completed before November 28.

