Left Menu

Indore's Happy Wanderers Triumph at 44th Junior State Kho Kho Championship

Indore's Happy Wanderers clinched the top spot in both boys' and girls' categories at the 44th Junior State Kho Kho Championship in Sheopur. The event, featuring 18 teams and over 300 participants, highlighted rising talents in the indigenous sport. Key players received awards for their outstanding performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:45 IST
Indore's Happy Wanderers Triumph at 44th Junior State Kho Kho Championship
Happy Wanderers crowned champions at 44th Junior State Kho Kho Championship (Image: KKFI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling culmination of the 44th Junior State Kho Kho Championship, Happy Wanderers from Indore clinched victory in both the boys' and girls' categories. Hosted by the District Kho Kho Association, Sheopur, the event saw participation from 18 teams, drawing competitors from across the region.

The championship witnessed an intense contest as Rambag Club, Indore, claimed the runner-up position in the boys' category, followed by Sheopur. In the girls' division, Sheopur came second while Rambag Club secured third place. The participation of over 300 athletes underscored the growing popularity of Kho Kho among the youth.

Noteworthy performances included Sumit Jariya, who was named Best Player of the Tournament. Vipul Damor was hailed as the Best Defender and Adarsh as the Best Attacker in the boys' section. Meanwhile, in the girls' section, Angle Daur stood out as an Amazing Player with Era Bhatt, Durgesh, and Seemran claiming titles for Best Defender, Best Attacker, and Best All-rounder, respectively. According to Nitin Kothari, Secretary of the Madhya Bharat Kho Kho Association, the event reflects increasing interest in the sport, presenting itself as a viable career option for young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025