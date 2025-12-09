Indore's Happy Wanderers Triumph at 44th Junior State Kho Kho Championship

In a thrilling culmination of the 44th Junior State Kho Kho Championship, Happy Wanderers from Indore clinched victory in both the boys' and girls' categories. Hosted by the District Kho Kho Association, Sheopur, the event saw participation from 18 teams, drawing competitors from across the region.

The championship witnessed an intense contest as Rambag Club, Indore, claimed the runner-up position in the boys' category, followed by Sheopur. In the girls' division, Sheopur came second while Rambag Club secured third place. The participation of over 300 athletes underscored the growing popularity of Kho Kho among the youth.

Noteworthy performances included Sumit Jariya, who was named Best Player of the Tournament. Vipul Damor was hailed as the Best Defender and Adarsh as the Best Attacker in the boys' section. Meanwhile, in the girls' section, Angle Daur stood out as an Amazing Player with Era Bhatt, Durgesh, and Seemran claiming titles for Best Defender, Best Attacker, and Best All-rounder, respectively. According to Nitin Kothari, Secretary of the Madhya Bharat Kho Kho Association, the event reflects increasing interest in the sport, presenting itself as a viable career option for young athletes.

