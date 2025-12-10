Left Menu

Rampaging Buffalo Causes Chaos in Local Neighborhood

A domestic buffalo caused chaos by attacking several individuals, including a fire and rescue official, after breaking free from its rope. The incident was captured on camera, showing the animal charging at bystanders. It took officials five hours to secure the buffalo, and the injured received medical treatment.

Pathanamthitta | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:36 IST
Rampaging Buffalo Causes Chaos in Local Neighborhood
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic buffalo created chaos in a local neighborhood on Wednesday, injuring several people, including a fire and rescue official, according to a fire and rescue services spokesperson.

The incident took place at approximately 8:45 am when the buffalo broke loose and began attacking those nearby. Television footage showed the animal charging at people and knocking them down.

Efforts to secure the buffalo took nearly five hours, with officials suspecting the animal was frightened by something. The injured were promptly treated at a nearby hospital and subsequently released. At the time of the incident, the buffalo's owner was reportedly not home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

