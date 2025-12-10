Comoros Fields Diverse Squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Comoros is gearing up for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco with a squad predominantly composed of foreign-based players. On Wednesday, Coach Stefano Cusin announced the 26-man lineup that includes several uncapped players such as Amir Zaid and Kari Yannis, both active in the fourth tier of French football.

The majority of the squad has roots in the Comorian diaspora in France, reflecting the island nation's reliance on its expatriate community for sporting talent. As the smallest nation in the 24-team tournament, Comoros will face off against host Morocco in the opening match on December 21 in Rabat, with subsequent games against Mali and Zambia.

This year's tournament marks Comoros' second appearance at the Cup of Nations. They made headlines in 2021 by knocking Ghana out and progressing to the round of 16. Veteran striker El Fardou Ben Nabouhane, now 36, is one of seven players returning from the previous squad.

