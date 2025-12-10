Left Menu

Countdown to Cricket Glory: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is set to commence on February 7, 2026. With eight venues and 20 teams participating, preparations are in full swing. Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been appointed the tournament ambassador.

Team India players celebrating. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cricketing world is abuzz as the 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is slated to kick off on February 7, 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Scheduled to run until March 8, the 20-team tournament will be contested across eight venues, featuring five stadiums in India and three in Sri Lanka.

The list of venues reads like a who's who of iconic cricket grounds, including Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, and Kolkata's Eden Gardens. In Sri Lanka, Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, the Sinhalese Sports Club, and Kandy's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the matches.

ESPNcricinfo reports that hosts India face a challenging pre-tournament schedule, with a demanding five-match T20 series against South Africa in December, followed by a similar series against New Zealand in January. Meanwhile, top cricketing nations like Australia, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Ireland have opted for a quiet run-up with no T20I matches planned. The spotlight is also on former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who, after leading India to victory in the 2024 edition, has been chosen as the tournament ambassador for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

