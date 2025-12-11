Giorgian de Arrascaeta Stars as Flamengo Triumphs Over Cruz Azul

Giorgian de Arrascaeta emerged as the hero for Flamengo, scoring twice to lead his team to a narrow 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul on Wednesday. The win propels the Brazilian side into the Intercontinental Cup semi-finals.

Played at the nearly empty Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, the match saw Flamengo take advantage of defensive lapses by the Mexican side. Arrascaeta opened the scoring in the 15th minute, capitalizing on a misplaced pass from Cruz Azul defender Gonzalo Piovi.

Despite Cruz Azul's attempts to equalize, including a disallowed goal, it was Arrascaeta who ultimately secured Flamengo's victory with a brilliant chip in the second half. Flamengo now advances to face Egyptian club Pyramids, with an eye on a potential final against Paris St Germain.

